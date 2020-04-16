Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Stock Price Down 6.1% on Analyst Downgrade

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)’s share price was down 6.1% on Wednesday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $14.80 to $9.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Hanesbrands traded as low as $8.65 and last traded at $8.89, approximately 6,465,360 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 8,960,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.47.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HBI. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth $53,681,000. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 16,488,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $244,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009,299 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,872,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 520.2% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,192,872 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,275 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,114,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 55.80%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

