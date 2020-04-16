Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (LON:HL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (LON:HL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,599.29 ($21.04).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital upgraded Hargreaves Lansdown to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 2,125 ($27.95) to GBX 2,075 ($27.30) in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,820 ($23.94) to GBX 1,440 ($18.94) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 2,090 ($27.49) to GBX 2,070 ($27.23) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,600 ($21.05) to GBX 1,210 ($15.92) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Hargreaves Lansdown to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

In other Hargreaves Lansdown news, insider Stephen Robertson purchased 2,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,682 ($22.13) per share, for a total transaction of £49,736.74 ($65,425.86).

Shares of HL opened at GBX 1,475 ($19.40) on Thursday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12-month low of GBX 1,147 ($15.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,447 ($32.19). The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,410.66 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,717.69.

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs.

