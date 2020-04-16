Head to Head Contrast: Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) and CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI)

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) and CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Get Travelzoo alerts:

Travelzoo has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CSP has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.4% of Travelzoo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.7% of CSP shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.6% of Travelzoo shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of CSP shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Travelzoo and CSP’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Travelzoo $111.41 million 0.54 $4.16 million N/A N/A CSP $79.06 million 0.47 -$370,000.00 N/A N/A

Travelzoo has higher revenue and earnings than CSP.

Profitability

This table compares Travelzoo and CSP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Travelzoo 3.70% 31.01% 7.32% CSP -1.25% -3.52% -1.97%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Travelzoo and CSP, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Travelzoo 0 0 0 0 N/A CSP 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Travelzoo beats CSP on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service. The company also operates the Travelzoo Network, a network of third-party Websites that list travel deals published by the company; and Local Deals and Getaway listings, which allow its members to purchase vouchers for deals from local businesses, such as spas, hotels, and restaurants. It serves airlines, hotels, cruise lines, vacations packagers, tour operators, destinations, car rental companies, travel agents, theater and performing arts groups, restaurants, spas, and activity companies. Travelzoo Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

CSP Company Profile

CSP Inc. develops and markets IT integration solutions, security and managed services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. The company's High Performance Products segment offers computing systems for digital signal processing applications in the defense market; Ethernet adapters and solutions for various applications in the packet capture, financial transaction, and storage interconnect markets; ARC Series adapters for financial trading and network monitoring; and nVoy Series products comprising 100G Packet Broker and 10G Packet Recorder, and specialized software under the Myricom brand. Its Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value added reseller to various customers in Web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries. This segment also offers professional IT consulting services, such as implementation, integration, migration, configuration, installation, and project management; storage and virtualization solutions; enterprise security intrusion prevention, network access control, and unified threat management services; and IT security compliance services. In addition, this segment provides unified communications, wireless, and routing and switching solutions; custom software applications and solutions development and support services; maintenance and technical support services; and managed IT services, such as monitoring, reporting, and management of alerts for the resolution and preventive general IT, as well as IT security support tasks. Further, this segment offers managed and cloud services, such as proactive monitoring and remote management of IT Infrastructure, collaboration and resale, security, and backup and replication. CSP Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.