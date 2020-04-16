Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of Heartland Express worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,800,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,096,000 after purchasing an additional 328,587 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Heartland Express by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,522,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,052,000 after acquiring an additional 55,294 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Heartland Express by 2,763.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,077,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,954 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Heartland Express by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 439,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Heartland Express by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 175,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,703,000 after acquiring an additional 6,807 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Heartland Express news, Director Michael John Sullivan purchased 2,000 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $38,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,402 shares in the company, valued at $163,670.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 42.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on HTLD. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Heartland Express from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.13.

Shares of Heartland Express stock opened at $19.27 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.19. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.65 and a 12-month high of $22.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.55.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). Heartland Express had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $167.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.99%.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

