Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) Short Interest Up 37.2% in March

Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,490,000 shares, an increase of 37.2% from the March 15th total of 1,814,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 678,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of MLHR opened at $20.73 on Thursday. Herman Miller has a 12 month low of $14.39 and a 12 month high of $49.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.52 and its 200-day moving average is $39.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The business services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Herman Miller had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The company had revenue of $665.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%.

In other news, insider John J. Mcphee sold 16,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $676,748.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,035.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,701 shares of company stock worth $766,834. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLHR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Herman Miller during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,307,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Herman Miller by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,569,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,035,000 after acquiring an additional 669,536 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Herman Miller by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 972,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,491,000 after acquiring an additional 340,839 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herman Miller during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,764,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herman Miller during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,647,000. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on MLHR. ValuEngine cut shares of Herman Miller from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Herman Miller from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Herman Miller has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

