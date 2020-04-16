Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.99% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products. Its brand portfolio includes branded, injectables and generic. Branded segment offers dosage forms and strengths in the anti-infective, cardiovascular, diabetes, central nervous system, oncology and respiratory. Injectables segment offers dosage for CNS, controlled substances, anti-infective, cardiovascular and oncology in form of liquid, semi-liquid and powdered form. Generics segment offers dosage for therapeutic including analgesic, anti-infective, anti-inflammatory, cardiovascular, CNS, respiratory and hormonal. Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Shares of HKMPF opened at $28.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.94. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $19.75 and a 12-month high of $29.10.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment manufactures, markets, and sells generic injectable products for therapeutic categories, including oncology and anti-viral products to hospitals.

