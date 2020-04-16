Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.93.

Several research firms recently commented on HLT. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Hilton Hotels from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Argus downgraded shares of Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from $112.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Hilton Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th.

Get Hilton Hotels alerts:

In related news, insider Jonathan W. Witter sold 35,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total value of $4,003,029.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,719,928.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hilton Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,742,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels in the fourth quarter worth approximately $272,231,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,258,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,064,000 after purchasing an additional 793,632 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels by 27.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,875,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,736,000 after purchasing an additional 622,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels by 359.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 637,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,744,000 after purchasing an additional 498,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HLT opened at $69.87 on Thursday. Hilton Hotels has a 52-week low of $44.30 and a 52-week high of $115.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.91 and a 200-day moving average of $96.97. The stock has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.37.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 770.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Hotels will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Hotels announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th.

About Hilton Hotels

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.