Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Himax Technologies, Inc. designs, develops and markets semiconductors that are critical components of flat panel displays. The Company’s principal products are display drivers for large-sized TFT-LCD panels, which are used in desktop monitors, notebook computers and televisions, and display drivers for small- and medium-sized TFT-LCD panels, which are used in mobile handsets and consumer electronics products such as digital cameras, mobile gaming devices and car navigation displays. In addition, the Company is expanding its product offering to include LCD TV chipset solutions and LCOS microdisplays. “

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Himax Technologies from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Himax Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Himax Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.04.

Himax Technologies stock opened at $3.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $559.49 million, a PE ratio of -45.99 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.05. Himax Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $5.10.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $174.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.90 million. Himax Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that Himax Technologies will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIMX. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $182,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $191,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 95,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 18,625 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 257,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 43,925 shares during the period. 7.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Himax Technologies (HIMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.