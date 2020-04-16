Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $66.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.48% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Hitachi Ltd., headquartered in Tokyo, is one of the world’s leading global electronics companies. They manufacture and market a wide range of products, including computers, semiconductors, consumer products and power and industrial equipment. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hitachi from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of HTHIY opened at $57.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.60. Hitachi has a fifty-two week low of $45.97 and a fifty-two week high of $86.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

About Hitachi

Hitachi, Ltd. provides information and telecommunication systems, social infrastructure and industrial systems, electronic systems and equipment, construction machinery, high functional materials and components, automotive systems, smart life and ecofriendly systems, other products, and financial services in Japan and internationally.

