Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HOME BANCORP, INC. is a holding company for Home Bank. Home Bancorp has not commenced operations and has no assets. Home Bank is a federally chartered mutual savings bank. Home Bank is a community oriented savings bank offering a range of deposit and loan products, primarily to individuals, families and small to mid-sized businesses located in its market area as well as contiguous markets in south central Louisiana. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HBCP. ValuEngine upgraded Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded Home Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Home Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Home Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.63.

HBCP stock opened at $24.18 on Thursday. Home Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.57 and a fifty-two week high of $40.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $227.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.75.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). Home Bancorp had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $24.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.44 million. Equities analysts predict that Home Bancorp will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Home Bancorp news, Director Michael P. Maraist bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.55 per share, for a total transaction of $167,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael P. Maraist bought 4,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.00 per share, with a total value of $128,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $319,263 in the last quarter. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Bancorp by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Home Bancorp by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Home Bancorp by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Home Bancorp by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

