Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) Short Interest Up 38.6% in March

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 166,000 shares, a growth of 38.6% from the March 15th total of 119,800 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 74,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.
In other news, VP Klaus Orlinger sold 6,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $81,603.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,140 shares in the company, valued at $13,702.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Igor Matushansky sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.73, for a total transaction of $70,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,756.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,932 shares of company stock valued at $298,204 in the last quarter.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOOK. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 372.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,920 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 282.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 68,465 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 711.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 8,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 277.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 10,315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.26% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Hookipa Pharma stock opened at $8.00 on Thursday. Hookipa Pharma has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $14.76. The firm has a market cap of $173.55 million and a PE ratio of -0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 8.68 and a quick ratio of 8.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.58.
Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 million. Hookipa Pharma had a negative net margin of 360.38% and a negative return on equity of 55.60%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hookipa Pharma will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms have recently commented on HOOK. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.81.
About Hookipa Pharma
HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.
