Hudson Ltd (NYSE:HUD) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Hudson Ltd (NYSE:HUD) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,166 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.23% of Hudson worth $3,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HUD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hudson by 46,414.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,753,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,826 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Hudson by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,352,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,749,000 after purchasing an additional 351,000 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson in the 4th quarter worth $2,061,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Hudson by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 529,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,116,000 after acquiring an additional 127,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Hudson by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,158,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,776,000 after acquiring an additional 106,601 shares during the last quarter. 42.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HUD shares. TheStreet lowered Hudson from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine lowered Hudson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Hudson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.

NYSE HUD opened at $4.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.43 million, a P/E ratio of 55.12 and a beta of 1.77. Hudson Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Hudson (NYSE:HUD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $475.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.91 million. Hudson had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hudson Ltd will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hudson Ltd. operates as a travel retail company in the United States and Canada. It operates travel essentials and convenience stores, bookstores, duty-free stores, proprietary and branded specialty stores, electronics stores, themed stores, and quick-service food and beverage outlets under proprietary and third-party brands.

