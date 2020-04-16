Huttig Building Products Inc (NASDAQ:HBP) Short Interest Update

Huttig Building Products Inc (NASDAQ:HBP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 557,300 shares, an increase of 39.6% from the March 15th total of 399,300 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.7 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBP. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Huttig Building Products by 288.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 19,033 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Huttig Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Weber Alan W raised its position in Huttig Building Products by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 2,460,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 21,147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Huttig Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

Shares of Huttig Building Products stock opened at $0.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Huttig Building Products has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $2.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.04.

Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Huttig Building Products had a negative return on equity of 41.93% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $180.40 million during the quarter.

About Huttig Building Products

Huttig Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes millwork, building materials, and wood products for new residential construction, home improvement, remodeling, and repair work in the United States. The company offers various millwork products, including exterior and interior doors, pre-hung and factory finished door units, windows, patio doors, mouldings, frames, stair parts, and columns under the Therma-Tru, Masonite, Woodgrain, HB&G, Simpson Door, Final Frame, BrasPine, Arauco, Windsor Windows, and Rogue Valley Door brands.

