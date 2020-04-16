Iamgold (TSE:IMG) PT Raised to C$6.00

Iamgold (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 38.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on Iamgold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Iamgold from C$5.50 to C$5.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

TSE:IMG opened at C$4.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$3.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.32, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 3.36. Iamgold has a 12 month low of C$2.00 and a 12 month high of C$5.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion and a PE ratio of -4.92.

Iamgold (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The mining company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$387.25 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Iamgold will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

About Iamgold

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

