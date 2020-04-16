ICC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ICCH) Short Interest Up 40.0% in March

ICC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ICCH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of ICCH opened at $10.34 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.43. ICC has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $15.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ICC stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of ICC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ICCH) by 151.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.15% of ICC worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 13.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICC

ICC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Illinois Casualty Company, provides property and casualty insurance products to the food and beverage industry in the United States. The company offers commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, workers' compensation, and umbrella liability insurance products.

