ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) PT Lowered to $95.00

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at SunTrust Banks from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 45.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research upped their price objective on ICF International from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub cut ICF International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Sidoti lowered their price objective on ICF International from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on ICF International in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

ICFI opened at $65.23 on Tuesday. ICF International has a 12 month low of $47.75 and a 12 month high of $95.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.13.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.06). ICF International had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $396.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ICF International will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John Wasson sold 4,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.46, for a total value of $320,165.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,636,552.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICFI. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ICF International by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in ICF International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in ICF International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in ICF International by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in ICF International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

