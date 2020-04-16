Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,804.38 ($23.74).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IMB. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 1,755 ($23.09) to GBX 1,685 ($22.17) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,900 ($24.99) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 2,100 ($27.62) to GBX 1,750 ($23.02) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 2,000 ($26.31) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

LON IMB opened at GBX 1,588 ($20.89) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,504.45 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,746.93. The company has a market cap of $15.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.63. Imperial Brands has a 1-year low of GBX 1,258.20 ($16.55) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,562.50 ($33.71).

In other Imperial Brands news, insider Oliver Tant purchased 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,827 ($24.03) per share, with a total value of £40,194 ($52,872.93). Also, insider Jon Stanton purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,865 ($24.53) per share, for a total transaction of £27,975 ($36,799.53).

Imperial Brands Company Profile

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Lambert & Butler, Bastos, Fine, Winston, News, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Kool, Gitanes, Jade, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, Golden Virginia, and Drum in approximately 160 countries worldwide.

