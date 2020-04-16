Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,120,000 shares, an increase of 38.8% from the March 15th total of 2,247,200 shares. Approximately 8.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 584,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $24.11 on Thursday. Independent Bank Group has a one year low of $20.35 and a one year high of $63.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.72 and a 200-day moving average of $49.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 26.36%. The company had revenue of $146.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.55 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IBTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Independent Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens upgraded Independent Bank Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Independent Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Independent Bank Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

In other news, COO James C. White sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total transaction of $57,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,089 shares in the company, valued at $466,098.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director G Stacy Smith acquired 5,000 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.72 per share, with a total value of $268,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,213,955.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 15,900 shares of company stock valued at $732,925. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

