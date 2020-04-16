Independent Bank (INDB) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 23rd. Analysts expect Independent Bank to post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.02). Independent Bank had a net margin of 29.37% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $133.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.07 million. On average, analysts expect Independent Bank to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Shares of Independent Bank stock opened at $66.40 on Thursday. Independent Bank has a twelve month low of $50.45 and a twelve month high of $87.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 27th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. This is a boost from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.74%.

In other Independent Bank news, CEO Christopher Oddleifson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $114,195.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,936 shares in the company, valued at $7,075,217.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INDB shares. ValuEngine upgraded Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Compass Point cut Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $91.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. DA Davidson upgraded Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $83.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut Independent Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.67.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.