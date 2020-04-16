Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) Trading Down 7.6% Following Analyst Downgrade

Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) shares were down 7.6% during trading on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $30.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock. Ingersoll-Rand traded as low as $24.15 and last traded at $24.36, approximately 2,595,826 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 4,300,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.35.

IR has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays upgraded Ingersoll-Rand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Cfra boosted their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ingersoll-Rand presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.76.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $1,372,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,726,324.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.07, for a total value of $535,511.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,716,124.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period.

The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $605.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.25 million. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 6.49%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

