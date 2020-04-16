Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inovalon Holdings, Inc. is a technology company which provides cloud-based data analytics and data-driven intervention platforms for healthcare sector. The company operates through IT and services group. IT operations group manages the process steps from data receipt through to the generation of analytical outputs and services operations group manages the process steps applied to achieve impact through its data-driven intervention platforms. It serves health plans, hospitals, physicians, patients, pharmaceutical companies and researchers. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Bowie, Maryland. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on INOV. BidaskClub raised Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Inovalon from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Inovalon from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Inovalon in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Inovalon in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

Shares of INOV opened at $16.40 on Thursday. Inovalon has a 12-month low of $11.88 and a 12-month high of $22.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 410.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $173.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.18 million. Inovalon had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 1.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Inovalon will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Inovalon news, President Robert A. Wychulis sold 16,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $308,402.49. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 277,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,809.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Keith R. Dunleavy bought 30,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.61 per share, with a total value of $619,763.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,687,230.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 50.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Inovalon in the first quarter valued at $179,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Inovalon by 105.2% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,554,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,893,000 after purchasing an additional 796,782 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Inovalon by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 786,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,806,000 after purchasing an additional 286,462 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Inovalon by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,023,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,257,000 after purchasing an additional 40,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Inovalon by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 105,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.29% of the company’s stock.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

