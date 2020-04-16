Insider Buying: Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Director Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Director Allan H. Selig bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.41 per share, for a total transaction of $33,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ODC stock opened at $32.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.57. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a one year low of $27.51 and a one year high of $38.80. The firm has a market cap of $252.53 million, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Oil-Dri Co. of America alerts:

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $71.01 million for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 12.75%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 193.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 14,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,364 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.98% of the company’s stock.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Company Profile

Oil-Dri Corporation of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products, which serve as chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, Flo-Fre, and Terra-Green brand names.

Featured Article: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Oil-Dri Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil-Dri Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.