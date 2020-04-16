Insider Selling: Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) CFO Sells 9,950 Shares of Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) CFO Douglas Robinson sold 9,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total value of $404,069.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 187,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,594,800.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Douglas Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 7th, Douglas Robinson sold 1,841 shares of Verint Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $73,198.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $40.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.44 and a 12 month high of $62.84.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The technology company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.05). Verint Systems had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Verint Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Verint Systems by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Verint Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Verint Systems by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

VRNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Verint Systems from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet raised Verint Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub lowered Verint Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Verint Systems from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Imperial Capital decreased their price target on Verint Systems from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.22.

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

