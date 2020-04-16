Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $46.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.90% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Installed Building Products, Inc. operates as a residential insulation installer in the United States. The Company also installs complementary building products, including garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors. It serves homebuilders, multi-family and commercial builders, individual homeowners, and repair and remodeling contractors. Installed Building Products, Inc. is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on IBP. TheStreet lowered Installed Building Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Installed Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Installed Building Products from $82.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Installed Building Products currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.78.

Shares of IBP stock opened at $41.48 on Thursday. Installed Building Products has a 52-week low of $29.02 and a 52-week high of $80.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.41.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.04% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $401.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Installed Building Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Installed Building Products will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 51,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $3,779,426.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,490,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vikas Verma purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.29 per share, with a total value of $865,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 85,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,692,940.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,053 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,746 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

