Intel (INTC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Intel to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

INTC opened at $58.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $244.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on INTC shares. Argus upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $69.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.28.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $2,293,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,340,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 10,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $577,477.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,511.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,853 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,846. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

