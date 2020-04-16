Interfor (TSE:IFP) Price Target Cut to C$11.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its price target cut by equities researchers at CIBC from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 65.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on IFP. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Interfor from C$16.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James lowered Interfor from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$16.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th.

TSE:IFP opened at C$6.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$8.22 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.19. Interfor has a fifty-two week low of C$4.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.45 million and a PE ratio of -4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.81, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported C($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$456.82 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Interfor will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

About Interfor

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers wooden products for appearance timbers, decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

