Invesco (IVZ) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 23rd. Analysts expect Invesco to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.06). Invesco had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Invesco to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Invesco alerts:

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $8.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Invesco has a 12 month low of $7.38 and a 12 month high of $22.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.71.

Several brokerages have commented on IVZ. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Autonomous Res upgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Invesco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Further Reading: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.