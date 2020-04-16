Invesque (TSE:IVQ.U) PT Lowered to C$3.50

Invesque (TSE:IVQ.U) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 62.79% from the stock’s current price.

IVQ.U stock opened at C$2.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.36, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Invesque has a 52-week low of C$1.59 and a 52-week high of C$7.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$4.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51.

Invesque Company Profile

Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. The company invests in health care and senior living properties, such as post-acute transitional care, long-term care, memory care, assisted living, independent living, and medical office properties. As of December 31, 2018, it owns a portfolio of 98 health care and senior living properties.

