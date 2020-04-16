InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc. is a business development company. It invests primarily in the debt of U.S. middle-market companies. Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc., formerly known as CM Finance Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICMB opened at $3.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.27. The firm has a market cap of $44.43 million, a P/E ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $7.70.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 million. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . had a positive return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. On average, equities analysts forecast that InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . news, CEO Michael Mauer purchased 13,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $92,893.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 114,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,156.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 115,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,164,930.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 330,633 shares of company stock worth $2,481,078 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICMB. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 663,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after acquiring an additional 95,749 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 312,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 32,577 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . in the third quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 222,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 13,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.21% of the company’s stock.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . Company Profile

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

