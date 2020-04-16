iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.91% of iShares Global Materials ETF worth $3,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Materials ETF by 2,047.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 318.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Materials ETF alerts:

Shares of MXI opened at $52.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.84 and its 200-day moving average is $61.84. iShares Global Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $42.09 and a 12-month high of $68.05.

iShares Global Materials ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.