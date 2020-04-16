iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKK) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKK) by 34.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.54% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $3,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Intl Fcstone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $174.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.83. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.27 and a fifty-two week high of $226.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.0594 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

