iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) by 378.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,159 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF were worth $3,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $15,558,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 228,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after acquiring an additional 32,688 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 228,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after acquiring an additional 32,688 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 226,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,550,000 after acquiring an additional 20,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,872,000.

BATS ECH opened at $23.90 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a 1 year low of $41.34 and a 1 year high of $56.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.13.

About iShares MSCI Chile ETF

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

