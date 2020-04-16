iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 846 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,484.6% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 719.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFA opened at $54.27 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $45.72 and a 12-month high of $70.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.90.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.