Itafos (CVE:IFOS) PT Set at C$0.50 by Raymond James

Itafos (CVE:IFOS) has been given a C$0.50 price objective by analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.37 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.78. The firm has a market cap of $45.88 million and a P/E ratio of -0.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.57. Itafos has a 52-week low of C$0.21 and a 52-week high of C$1.63.

About Itafos

Itafos operates as a vertically integrated phosphate fertilizers and specialty products company. It operates through Itafos Conda, Itafos Arraias, and Development and Exploration segments. The company produces and sells monoammonium phosphate, superphosphoric acid, merchant grade phosphoric acid, single superphosphate, and ammonium polyphosphate.

