ITV (LON:ITV) Upgraded at UBS Group

ITV (LON:ITV) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a GBX 100 ($1.32) price target on the broadcaster’s stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 130 ($1.71). UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 49.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ITV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on ITV from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 110 ($1.45) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of ITV from GBX 122 ($1.60) to GBX 98 ($1.29) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of ITV from GBX 130 ($1.71) to GBX 120 ($1.58) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 125.50 ($1.65).

Shares of LON:ITV opened at GBX 66.80 ($0.88) on Thursday. ITV has a 12 month low of GBX 50.06 ($0.66) and a 12 month high of GBX 165.90 ($2.18). The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 82.33 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 124.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.44, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

In other ITV news, insider Kyla Mullins sold 194,166 shares of ITV stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.83), for a total transaction of £122,324.58 ($160,911.05).

ITV Company Profile

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

