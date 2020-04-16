Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Jamieson Wellness Inc (TSE:JWEL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from C$30.00 to C$34.00. The company traded as high as C$29.25 and last traded at C$29.04, with a volume of 104529 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$28.78.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on JWEL. Eight Capital set a C$30.00 target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$29.25 to C$29.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday.

Get Jamieson Wellness alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$26.65 and its 200-day moving average price is C$25.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.96. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30.

Jamieson Wellness Company Profile (TSE:JWEL)

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, sells, and markets natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The company offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe Health Solutions Inc brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Jamieson Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamieson Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.