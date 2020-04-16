Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Sixt (ETR:SIX2) a €80.00 Price Target

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) received a €80.00 ($93.02) price target from equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 34.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €99.00 ($115.12) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Baader Bank set a €113.00 ($131.40) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sixt in a report on Friday, March 27th. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($112.79) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Sixt presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €90.00 ($104.65).

SIX2 opened at €59.70 ($69.42) on Thursday. Sixt has a 1-year low of €33.30 ($38.72) and a 1-year high of €103.40 ($120.23). The company has a 50-day moving average of €58.43 and a 200-day moving average of €82.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.96.

About Sixt

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Rental and Leasing. The Vehicle Rental segment rents various utility vehicles and trucks; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

