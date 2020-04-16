Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) a GBX 148 Price Target

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) has been given a GBX 148 ($1.95) price target by Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VOD. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 215 ($2.83) target price on Vodafone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group set a GBX 200 ($2.63) target price on Vodafone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.24) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank cut Vodafone Group to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 148 ($1.95) in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 184.81 ($2.43).

LON VOD opened at GBX 108 ($1.42) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.91 billion and a PE ratio of -3.83. Vodafone Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.99 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 195.65 ($2.57). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 119.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 145.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.43.

In related news, insider Margherita D. Valle bought 71,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 139 ($1.83) per share, with a total value of £99,031.94 ($130,270.90).

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

