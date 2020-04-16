Jefferies Financial Group Lowers TT Electronics (LON:TTG) to Hold

TT Electronics (LON:TTG) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 175 ($2.30) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 265 ($3.49). Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on TT Electronics from GBX 270 ($3.55) to GBX 185 ($2.43) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on TT Electronics from GBX 275 ($3.62) to GBX 240 ($3.16) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TT Electronics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 244 ($3.21).

TT Electronics stock opened at GBX 170 ($2.24) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 174.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 223.38. The company has a market cap of $278.91 million and a P/E ratio of 16.35. TT Electronics has a 52-week low of GBX 135.75 ($1.79) and a 52-week high of GBX 268 ($3.53). The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.09.

In other TT Electronics news, insider Warren Tucker purchased 11,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 171 ($2.25) per share, with a total value of £19,887.30 ($26,160.62).

About TT Electronics

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, aerospace and defense, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Sensors and Specialist Components, Power and Connectivity, and Global Manufacturing Solutions.

