Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€40.00” Price Target for Covestro (ETR:1COV)

Covestro (ETR:1COV) received a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective from equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 37.46% from the company’s previous close.

1COV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC set a €28.50 ($33.14) price objective on Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on Covestro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays set a €37.00 ($43.02) price target on Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Independent Research set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on Covestro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Covestro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €38.19 ($44.41).

Get Covestro alerts:

Covestro stock opened at €29.10 ($33.84) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion and a PE ratio of 9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.21. Covestro has a one year low of €23.54 ($27.37) and a one year high of €55.78 ($64.86). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €29.72 and a 200 day moving average of €39.22.

About Covestro

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.