JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Rating Increased to Buy at Societe Generale

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was upgraded by investment analysts at Societe Generale from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

JPM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.56.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $90.79 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $141.10. The firm has a market cap of $313.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.17.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The business had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,582.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total value of $2,064,572.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 458,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,188,125.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,324 shares of company stock valued at $11,443,088. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

