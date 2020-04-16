KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Holdings Trimmed by Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA decreased its stake in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in KKR & Co Inc were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co Inc in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 125.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 355,525 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,540,000 after purchasing an additional 198,126 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 83,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KKR. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on KKR & Co Inc from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on KKR & Co Inc from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “top pick” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on KKR & Co Inc from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on KKR & Co Inc in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.77.

In other news, CFO Robert H. Lewin bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,419,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,532,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 7,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $233,588.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR opened at $23.25 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. KKR & Co Inc has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $34.14. The company has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.68.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. KKR & Co Inc had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 47.50%. The firm had revenue of $490.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About KKR & Co Inc

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

