L Brands (NYSE:LB) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $14.00. The stock had previously closed at $15.16, but opened at $14.07. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. L Brands shares last traded at $12.62, with a volume of 6,958,192 shares changing hands.

LB has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of L Brands in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of L Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of L Brands in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut L Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. L Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LB. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in L Brands by 147.4% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA increased its position in L Brands by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 27,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in L Brands by 9.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,928,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $233,685,000 after purchasing an additional 983,063 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of L Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $12,030,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 55,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533 shares during the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.44.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 55.91% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that L Brands Inc will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

L Brands Company Profile (NYSE:LB)

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

