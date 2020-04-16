Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Trading Down 9% Following Analyst Downgrade

Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) shares were down 9% during trading on Wednesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $47.00 to $35.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Leggett & Platt traded as low as $26.07 and last traded at $26.40, approximately 1,185,032 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 1,298,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.02.

LEG has been the topic of several other reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Leggett & Platt from $50.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet cut Leggett & Platt from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Leggett & Platt from $49.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,550,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882,237 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,571,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,553,000 after acquiring an additional 82,767 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,482,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,181,000 after acquiring an additional 72,416 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,182,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,719,000 after acquiring an additional 143,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,367,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,533,000 after acquiring an additional 26,789 shares in the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.12.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 7.02%. Leggett & Platt’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.26%.

About Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

