Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK) Stock Holdings Increased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 42.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,953 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.09% of Liberty Latin America worth $3,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 238.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,716 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 385,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 11,571 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.13.

Shares of LILAK opened at $10.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.53. Liberty Latin America Ltd has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $21.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -23.09 and a beta of 1.83.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $974.60 million for the quarter.

Liberty Latin America Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

