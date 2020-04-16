Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,425 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series A were worth $3,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 4,251.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 2,955.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Media Formula One Series A alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on FWONA shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Liberty Media Formula One Series A currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.43.

NASDAQ:FWONA opened at $23.76 on Thursday. Liberty Media Formula One Series A has a 12 month low of $16.87 and a 12 month high of $46.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.05 and its 200-day moving average is $38.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.73 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Media Formula One Series A had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $523.00 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Liberty Media Formula One Series A will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 1,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $50,248.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,320.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Liberty Media Formula One Series A Profile

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Read More: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWONA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Media Formula One Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Media Formula One Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.