Limelight Networks (LLNW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Limelight Networks has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 0.00-0.10 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $0.00-0.10 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $60.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.79 million. The business’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Limelight Networks to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Limelight Networks stock opened at $6.58 on Thursday. Limelight Networks has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $6.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.05 and a 200-day moving average of $4.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.47 million, a P/E ratio of -50.62 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In other Limelight Networks news, Director Jeffrey T. Fisher sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 342,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,916,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 21,500 shares of company stock worth $121,000 over the last quarter. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LLNW has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Limelight Networks in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Limelight Networks in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Limelight Networks in a report on Friday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.21.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

