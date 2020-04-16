Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Shares Down 8.3% on Analyst Downgrade

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) shares were down 8.3% on Wednesday after G.Research lowered their price target on the stock from $94.00 to $65.00. G.Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Live Nation Entertainment traded as low as $37.99 and last traded at $38.47, approximately 4,391,415 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 4,711,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.96.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $80.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.64.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

In other news, Director James S. Kahan acquired 2,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.96 per share, with a total value of $85,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,643,910.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Rapino acquired 25,650 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.98 per share, with a total value of $999,837.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,420,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,336,628.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,318 over the last ninety days. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYV. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 7,500.0% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 696.2% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. 69.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of -549.49 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.20.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.79) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

Featured Article: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.