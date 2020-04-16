Lovesac Co (NASDAQ:LOVE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lovesac Co (NASDAQ:LOVE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.43.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LOVE shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $25.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $37.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Lovesac in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Lovesac by 193.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 15,291 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Lovesac during the third quarter worth $1,479,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lovesac during the third quarter worth $513,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Lovesac in the fourth quarter worth $1,636,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Lovesac by 144.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 581,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,334,000 after purchasing an additional 343,805 shares during the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ LOVE opened at $5.90 on Thursday. Lovesac has a 1-year low of $3.99 and a 1-year high of $46.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.56 and a 200-day moving average of $12.51. The company has a market cap of $85.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.14.
About Lovesac
The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.
