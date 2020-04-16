LSI Industries (LYTS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 23rd. Analysts expect LSI Industries to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $82.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.00 million. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 1.20%. On average, analysts expect LSI Industries to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ LYTS opened at $5.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.53. The company has a market cap of $142.18 million, a P/E ratio of 36.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.69. LSI Industries has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $7.30.

Several brokerages recently commented on LYTS. Zacks Investment Research raised LSI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on LSI Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Graphics, and Technology. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for the commercial, industrial, and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum/convenience store, quick-service, and automotive markets.

